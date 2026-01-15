Delhi-NCR shivers under cold wave; Safdarjung records 3.8°C

Why does this matter?

The chill has caused major travel delays—over 50 flights were late and trains slowed down.

Delhi government schools had been shut since New Year's but were slated to reopen on January 16, even though the cold and poor air quality (AQI at a worrying 361) aren't letting up yet.

Bundle up: relief is expected soon as a western disturbance could bring warmer temps and maybe some rain by next week, but for now, dense fog and health risks stick around.