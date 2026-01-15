Next Article
Indian Army Day 2026: What's special this year?
India
Indian Army Day, celebrated every January 15, marks the moment in 1949 when Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief—ending British military leadership.
This year's theme, "Year of Networking and Data Centricity," spotlights how the Army is embracing new tech and digital upgrades to stay sharp and connected.
Why it matters:
Beyond honoring tradition, Army Day is about recognizing soldiers' sacrifices in major conflicts like 1962, 1965, 1971, and Kargil.
The Indian Army also plays a huge role in peacekeeping worldwide through UN missions—reminding us their work goes far beyond borders.