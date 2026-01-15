Indian Army Day 2026: What's special this year? India Jan 15, 2026

Indian Army Day, celebrated every January 15, marks the moment in 1949 when Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief—ending British military leadership.

This year's theme, "Year of Networking and Data Centricity," spotlights how the Army is embracing new tech and digital upgrades to stay sharp and connected.