Republic Day invites get a Northeastern twist with handcrafted bamboo boxes

This year, President Murmu's Republic Day "At Home" invites are anything but ordinary—they're coming in special bamboo boxes made by artisans from all eight Northeastern states. It's a creative way to spotlight the region's culture and craftsmanship.

How these boxes came to life The National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad led the project, teaming up professors, students, and about 200 rural artisans.

Over three months, they sourced materials from villages and assembled everything into these unique keepsakes.

What's inside? A mini showcase of Northeast art Each box isn't just pretty packaging—it holds traditional crafts representing each state.

Think Assam's Gogona bamboo jaw harp and an Eri silk stole from the North-East, Tripura's cane jewelry, Nagaland's wild rhea fabric, Mizoram's Puan Chei textile, Manipur's Longpi pottery, and more—all packed with meaning.