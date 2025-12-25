Next Article
Cold wave grips north India; Fatehpur hits 1.6°C
India
North India is shivering as a cold wave sweeps through Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan—Fatehpur in Rajasthan just hit a chilly 1.6°C.
The IMD says it could get even colder over the next couple of days, with temperatures expected to drop by another 2-4°C.
Why does this matter?
Besides making everyone reach for extra layers and hot chai, the cold wave is bringing dense fog that's messing with travel plans and visibility—especially early mornings.
The IMD has advised people to stay cautious until at least December 27, particularly if you're out late or early.
So bundle up and be careful on those foggy roads!