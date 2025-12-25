Indian Army lets personnel scroll Instagram—but only to look

Why the change?

This update is all about "passive participation." Army personnel can check out content and flag anything suspicious to their higher-ups.

The same view-only rule applies to YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

These tight social media rules have been around since 2020 when the Army banned 89 apps over security worries.

Some platforms—like Facebook, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp—are still allowed but under strict watch.

These measures reflect the Army's ongoing efforts to maintain security while allowing limited access to social media platforms.