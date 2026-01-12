Next Article
Cold wave set to hit up again, says IMD
India
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh—IMD says a cold wave is rolling back in from Monday as the latest western disturbance fades out.
Expect dense fog in some spots through January 13, and brace for a noticeable temperature drop, especially in western parts of the state.
Why does it matter?
This sudden chill means you can expect colder commutes and foggy mornings, which could mess with travel plans—think slower roads and possible train or flight delays.
Schools in Lucknow are reopening just as things get colder, so students might want to bundle up.
Farmers and outdoor workers should also consider prepping for chilly nights and low visibility early on.
If you're heading out, don't forget your warm layers!