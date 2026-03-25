Cold weather more dangerous for your heart than hot days
India
Turns out, chilly days are riskier than hot ones, especially for your heart.
A major US study (2000-2020) found that when temperatures drop below 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit), there's a noticeable spike in cardiovascular deaths.
The study analyzed data covering roughly 80% of the US population aged 25 and older.
Cold vs heat
The numbers are pretty eye-opening: cold weather leads to around 40,000 extra cardiovascular deaths each year in the US while heat is linked to just about 2,000.
The study's lead author, Pedro Rafael Vieira De Oliveira Salerno, says we need smarter public health plans for cold spells, especially with climate change and chronic illnesses on the rise.