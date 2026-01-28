College student dies after tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh
India
A first-year college student lost his life on Wednesday in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, after a heartbreaking accident on a state transport bus.
While traveling from Lakshmidevi Lanka village to Amalapuram, he leaned out of the window to spit and struck his head against an iron rod, resulting in fatal injuries.
What exactly happened?
The incident took place near Annampalli. The student suffered severe head injuries and died instantly; information about other passengers' condition was not reported.
He was studying at a private college in Amalapuram, and limited personal information has been reported.
What are authorities doing?
Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing.