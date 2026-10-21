College student Nandana killed by Vande Bharat Express in Iringal
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded near the Iringal railway gate in Kozhikode, Kerala, where Nandana, a college student home for the holidays, was hit and killed by the Vande Bharat Express while crossing the tracks.
She passed away instantly.
Postmortem at Kozhikode District Hospital
Nandana was studying at St. Joseph's College of Engineering and Technology in Muvattupuzha and had come back to Iringal to visit her family.
After the accident, police and railway officials quickly managed everything: her body was sent for a postmortem at Kozhikode District Hospital before being handed over to her family.
The tragedy is a tough reminder about staying alert around railway tracks and level crossings.