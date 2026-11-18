Columbia student invites Rahul Gandhi to discuss Delhi air pollution
At Columbia University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got a lighthearted invite from a Columbia University student to join her for chai pe charcha (basically, tea and a chat) about tackling Delhi's air pollution.
The suggestion came during a serious talk at SIPA about youth-led movements in India, bringing some warmth to the discussion.
Delhi winter air pollution worsens
Delhi's air quality is a huge concern, especially in winter when things get worse due to vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial pollution, and stubble burning nearby.
With low winds trapping all that pollution, the city often faces public outcry and calls for real action.