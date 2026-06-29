'Come forward if you visited Lohagad Fort': Ketan's father pleads
What's the story
The father of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, has appealed to eyewitnesses of the incident to come forward. Vishal made an emotional appeal during a candlelight march in Pune, asking those present at Lohagad Fort on June 18, when the accused lovers allegedly pushed Ketan off the fort, to assist in the investigation. "Some people are messaging us...but they are not approaching the police," he said.
Ongoing investigation
Police questioning members of Goyal family
"I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," Vishal said. As part of their probe, the Pune Rural Police are questioning members of Goyal's family. Her parents Praveen and Pooja were questioned for several hours on Saturday. Her brother Sahil was interrogated for nearly 10 hours a day earlier.
Siya
Siya's mother denied pressuring daughter into marrying Ketan
According to reports, Siya's mother denied pressuring her daughter into marrying Ketan. "We did not put any kind of pressure on Siya," she reportedly told investigators. A report earlier said Siya may have killed Ketan to get "three years of freedom." According to NDTV sources, Chetan had asked Siya to wait at least three years as he wanted to settle in his career. But Siya's wedding had already been scheduled. The two then allegedly killed Ketan to "buy time."
Family demands
Agarwal family demands death penalty for accused
The Agarwal family has demanded capital punishment for the accused and questioned why objections to the marriage were never raised earlier. Ketan's grandfather Devichand Agarwal said they were betrayed by people they had known for years. "If she had any issues, why didn't she say so? She spent time with him...continued the relationship. If she did not want to marry him, she could have simply said no from the beginning," a relative said.
Investigation progress
Investigation is on
Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tompe said the investigation found that Siya and Chetan exchanged signals before Ketan was allegedly pushed from the fort. Authorities have ruled out reports that Ketan's hair patch was a motive behind the murder plot. The police are also examining Chetan's mobile phone for any deleted chats or digital evidence related to the case.