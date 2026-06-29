'Come forward if you visited Lohagad Fort': Ketan's father pleads

Family demands

Agarwal family demands death penalty for accused

The Agarwal family has demanded capital punishment for the accused and questioned why objections to the marriage were never raised earlier. Ketan's grandfather Devichand Agarwal said they were betrayed by people they had known for years. "If she had any issues, why didn't she say so? She spent time with him...continued the relationship. If she did not want to marry him, she could have simply said no from the beginning," a relative said.