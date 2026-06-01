Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says U.S.-India FTA nearly done India Jun 01, 2026

Big news on the U.S.-India trade front: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says almost everything for the new free trade agreement is sorted out, with just a few tiny details left to finalize.

He joked they're "we are only negotiating small commas and full stop," echoing Sergio Gor who claimed "99% of the deal is done."

Still, Goyal admits that last bit is tricky, thanks to some recent legal changes in the US.