Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says U.S.-India FTA nearly done
India
Big news on the U.S.-India trade front: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says almost everything for the new free trade agreement is sorted out, with just a few tiny details left to finalize.
He joked they're "we are only negotiating small commas and full stop," echoing Sergio Gor who claimed "99% of the deal is done."
Still, Goyal admits that last bit is tricky, thanks to some recent legal changes in the US.
US trade reps arrive in India
US trade reps are landing in India this week (June 2-4) to hold talks. They'll focus on tariffs and the impact of something called the Section 301 probe, which India hopes to get an exemption from.
Goyal's optimistic about signing off on the first phase soon, but says there's more work ahead for a bigger deal.