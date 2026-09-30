Commission blames Indore Municipal Corporation for preventable 2026 water crisis
India
A new report says the deadly 2026 Indore water crisis, which took 22 lives, was actually preventable.
The commission puts most of the blame on the Indore Municipal Corporation for not keeping up with safe water standards.
Turns out, old pipeline problems and slow action on repairs were at the heart of it all.
72-day delay, missing records, engineers faulted
A big part of the disaster was a 72-day delay in handling a key pipeline proposal, and missing records from past projects made it hard to track down where things first went wrong.
The report also called out engineers for not flagging risks sooner.