Committee on Tribal Unity shuts Kangpokpi over alleged abduction, killing

The two Kuki youths went missing on October 28 and were found dead days later, despite large search efforts.

CoTU extended its protest, calling out what it sees as "shameful indecision" by state leaders.

This tragedy comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where over 50 people have died since February.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the two youths and urged the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to trace and rescue the two Kuki youths.