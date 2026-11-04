Committee on Tribal Unity shuts Kangpokpi over alleged abduction, killing
Life in Kangpokpi, Manipur, has come to a standstill for the second day as the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) protested the government's response to the alleged abduction and killing of two Kuki youths.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) called for this shutdown, with goods-laden vehicles bound for Imphal through National Highway-2 (NH-2) unable to enter Kangpokpi district and remaining stranded in neighboring Senapati district.
Kuki youths found dead in Manipur
The two Kuki youths went missing on October 28 and were found dead days later, despite large search efforts.
CoTU extended its protest, calling out what it sees as "shameful indecision" by state leaders.
This tragedy comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where over 50 people have died since February.
Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen strongly condemned the alleged abduction of the two youths and urged the authorities concerned to make every possible effort to trace and rescue the two Kuki youths.