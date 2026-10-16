Committee report finds KIIFB cost Kerala ₹13,104cr recommends halting borrowing

KIIFB was transformed into a major infrastructure financing agency in 2016 to boost infrastructure with funds raised from market loans backed by vehicle taxes and petrol cess.

But most of that money ended up paying off old debts instead of building new stuff.

The committee now wants all KIIFB debt handled openly within the state budget, an end to its special revenue streams, and a full audit by India's top financial watchdog to help Kerala avoid more financial headaches down the line.