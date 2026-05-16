Company rejects Indian applicant over 600 meters proximity, sparking debate India May 16, 2026

An Indian job seeker was turned down because their previous office was just 600 meters from the new company's building.

The company said this was due to "internal management policies related to confidentiality and data security, we are unable to move forward with your application because the previous company is located approximately 600 meters from our office..."

The candidate shared the story on Reddit, and it quickly went viral, sparking a mix of jokes and serious debates about whether such rules make sense today.