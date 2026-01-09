'Completely...removed from reality': SC to Sharmila Tagore on stray dogs

The Supreme Court on Friday schooled Sharmila Tagore after advocate Pragyan Pradip Sharma, appearing for the actor, batted for methods like color-coding collars to identify aggressive dogs from non-aggressive ones. "In our society we cannot have a one size fit all for removal of all dogs from the streets. The answer lies in science and psychology. The ABC rules may not be foolproof. Therefore, it needs to be given a look," Sharma contended.

Collar proposal Court questions feasibility of color-coded collar system "Color coding collars can be done to identify dogs as to who has bitten before etc. This has been done in countries like Georgia, Armenia," Sharma contended. Unimpressed, the court retorted, "What is the population of those countries? Please be realistic." The counsel then stated that there have been instances where even after an aggressive dog is treated and given psychological treatment, aggression is repeated. "....The dog has to be identified as an aggressive dog by a committee," he said.

Counsel 'Don't try to glorify dogs in hospitals' Differentiating between aggressive dogs and normal dogs, Sharma stated that there was a dog named Goldie in AIIMS who has been there for many years. To this example, the top court sarcastically replied, "Was she being taken to the hospital theater also? Any dog...in the streets is bound to have ticks. And a dog with ticks in a hospital will have disastrous consequences....You (dog lover's side) are completely removed from reality. Don't try to glorify these dogs in the hospitals."

Vigilante violence SC addresses concerns over vigilante actions against dog feeders The Supreme Court also addressed concerns raised by senior lawyer Mahalaxmi Pavani about vigilantes attacking women who feed and care for stray dogs. Pavani had claimed that "anti-feeder vigilantes" are attacking women and authorities remain silent. In response, the court said, "People can use derogatory statements for anyone. Things are said about us also. Take action."