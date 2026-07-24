Congress and BJP clash in Ranchi over alleged NEET leak
India
Things got heated in Ranchi on Thursday as protests over the alleged NEET exam paper leak turned violent.
Congress supporters marched to the BJP office, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign and calling out PM Modi.
BJP workers held a counter-protest, and soon both sides clashed.
Around 10 hurt, police check CCTV
Even with lots of police around, the situation escalated: eggs, tomatoes, water bottles, and stones flew between groups.
Around 10 people were hurt, including journalists and police officers.
Both parties filed complaints blaming each other for starting the fight.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to figure out what really happened.