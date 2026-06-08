Congress cooks on firewood in Karimnagar to protest LPG hike India Jun 08, 2026

Congress leaders in Karimnagar, Telangana, took to cooking food on firewood this Monday to call out the recent jump in LPG prices.

Led by Medipally Sathyam, they wanted everyone to see how rising gas costs are forcing families back to old-school methods.

Empty gas cylinders were put on display as a nod to the financial strain many households now face.