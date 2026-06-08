Congress cooks on firewood in Karimnagar to protest LPG hike
India
Congress leaders in Karimnagar, Telangana, took to cooking food on firewood this Monday to call out the recent jump in LPG prices.
Led by Medipally Sathyam, they wanted everyone to see how rising gas costs are forcing families back to old-school methods.
Empty gas cylinders were put on display as a nod to the financial strain many households now face.
Congress says LPG cylinder ₹89 costlier
The group says an LPG cylinder now costs ₹89 more, making it tough for people to afford cooking gas and even harder with cylinder shortages.
They're urging the government to reverse the price hike.
The Vanta Vaarpu protest is Congress's way of showing just how much these price hikes are hitting regular folks.