Congress demands answers after Bhopal cow meat scandal
A major controversy has hit Bhopal after 26.5 tons of cow meat were found in a truck near the police headquarters last month.
Forensic tests confirmed it was cow meat, leading to the Jinsi slaughterhouse being sealed and arrests under state law.
Congress is now pressing BJP leaders for accountability, questioning how the slaughterhouse got its license and whether officials turned a blind eye.
Why does it matter?
This case has sparked heated protests and raised big questions about oversight in city operations.
With BMC staff under investigation and calls for strict action against those involved, the slaughterhouse had only been open a month before getting shut down.
The outcome could set an important precedent for how such scandals are handled in the future.