Congress expels Suhail Shajahan after arrest over alleged extortion
Suhail Shajahan, who worked closely with senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, was expelled from the party's primary membership after being arrested for alleged extortion.
The controversy started when a video surfaced showing him apparently taking ₹10 lakh from a local clinic owner.
Police sting catches Shajahan demanding money
Police say Shajahan demanded money to delete a negative video about an infertility clinic from a social media page.
After the clinic owner reported it, police set up a sting and caught him in the act.
Interestingly, a Special Branch intelligence report had already raised concerns about his shady activities and misuse of political connections.
With the arrest making headlines, Congress quickly expelled him to limit further damage.