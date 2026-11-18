Congress just expelled Suhail Shahjahan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC), from the party's primary membership after he was caught in a police sting for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh from a hospital owner.

A purported video of the money being exchanged later went viral on social media, and Shahjahan was also accused of threatening to post defamatory videos related to the healthcare facility on social media if the money was not paid.