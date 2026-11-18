Congress expels Thiruvananthapuram DCC secretary Suhail Shahjahan after ₹10L sting
Congress just expelled Suhail Shahjahan, secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC), from the party's primary membership after he was caught in a police sting for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh from a hospital owner.
A purported video of the money being exchanged later went viral on social media, and Shahjahan was also accused of threatening to post defamatory videos related to the healthcare facility on social media if the money was not paid.
Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Congress-led government
Shahjahan's arrest has stirred up major backlash. Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Congress-led government, saying this exposes "The visuals of a person threatening someone and extorting lakhs of rupees are not merely evidence of an individual's misconduct; they are a stark reflection of the arrogance that comes with the belief that one can get away with anything by wielding power."
He called it a sign of "decayed political culture" within the party and argued that "mafia politics" centered on looting had flourished in Kerala during the six months of UDF rule.