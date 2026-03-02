Congress leader arrested for rape, blackmail
Shahzad Malik, a 32-year-old Congress office-bearer who contested the 2024 assembly election from the Nalasopara constituency, was arrested after a 22-year-old teacher accused him of rape and blackmail.
According to the complaint, Malik allegedly lured her to a resort in March 2025, assaulted her, and took explicit photos without consent.
He then used these images to threaten her into repeated assaults at various hotels between March and November 2025.
Malik has been linked to previous similar cases
Police have filed an FIR against Malik and his alleged accomplice Harish Tiwari, who is also under investigation.
Both face charges including rape and insulting a woman's modesty.
