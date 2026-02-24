Congress leader assaulted by Hindutva activist in Pune

Damgude showed pistol before assaulting Pawar: Report

Damgude reportedly confronted Pawar about his views against the BJP and RSS, and his support for Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.

During the argument, Damgude is said to have shown a pistol before assaulting Pawar. Afterward, Pawar filed a police complaint.

Sapkal called out the attack online as "reign of goons" under Chief Minister Fadnavis's watch.

Damgude has denied attacking Pawar, saying he was provoked by abusive language. Police say they're registering an offense and investigating what happened.