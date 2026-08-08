Congress leader David D'Souza killed outside Udupi office, police investigate

Acting on a tip, police stopped a bus near Ottinane in Byndoor and arrested three men: Raju (Uttar Pradesh), Ajay Rastogi (Uttarakhand), and Jiyahul Wajul Sheikh (Bihar).

During the arrest, Raju reportedly fired at police, injuring sub-inspector Tejaswi. Police returned fire and wounded Raju before detaining him.

Authorities believe this was a contract killing linked to a financial dispute over construction work.

Raju and the injured officer are under treatment as the investigation continues.