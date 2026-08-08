Congress leader David D'Souza killed outside Udupi office, police investigate
India
Congress leader and contractor David D'Souza was shot outside his office in Udupi, Karnataka on August 7, 2026, and later died from his injuries.
Police quickly registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.
Bus stop arrests, sub-inspector Tejaswi injured
Acting on a tip, police stopped a bus near Ottinane in Byndoor and arrested three men: Raju (Uttar Pradesh), Ajay Rastogi (Uttarakhand), and Jiyahul Wajul Sheikh (Bihar).
During the arrest, Raju reportedly fired at police, injuring sub-inspector Tejaswi. Police returned fire and wounded Raju before detaining him.
Authorities believe this was a contract killing linked to a financial dispute over construction work.
Raju and the injured officer are under treatment as the investigation continues.