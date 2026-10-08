Congress-led Odisha begins 12-hour bandh over mining, textbooks, voter lists
India
Odisha is seeing a 12-hour bandh today, with Congress-led protests, and CPI(M) among the participating parties, against changes to mining laws, mistakes in school textbooks, and issues with voter lists.
The bandh started early at 6am but essential services like hospitals and pharmacies are running as usual.
To keep things peaceful, the state has put extra police on duty.
Public transport disrupted, BJD stays out
Public transport is taking a hit: expect roadblocks, fewer busses, and possible auto-rickshaw delays in protest areas.
Some schools might close or suspend normal activities, while shops are being asked to shut for the day.
Meanwhile, the BJD party is staying out of it and not joining the protest.