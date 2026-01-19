Congress MLA's son brutally attacked in Uttarakhand, remains critical
India
Saurabh Raj Behar, son of Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar, was attacked by three masked men with sticks and rods in Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday evening.
The assault happened while Saurabh was heading to a police outpost; he had left home after being summoned by police to resolve a dispute with a BJP leader that had taken place a few days earlier.
The attackers escaped right after.
Police probe underway; leaders demand answers
Saurabh is now in the ICU and fighting for his life.
His father has accused the police of setting up a fake compromise meeting that led to the attack and warned he'll take action if arrests aren't made soon.
Local leaders have visited Saurabh in hospital, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation as police search for those responsible.