The ceremony saw leaders from various parties, like MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Akali Dal figures, and farmer union representatives, all coming together.

A written condolence message from Jagtar Singh Hawara was read out, and Harmeet Singh Kalka and Balbir Singh also sent written messages of sympathy.

Notably, Amritpal was briefly released on parole from jail just days before so he could attend his grandmother's cremation under police escort; his uncle Harjit was also granted parole to be there.