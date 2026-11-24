Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring supports Amritpal Singh's family
Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with other party leaders, attended a bhog ceremony in Jallupur Khera village to support jailed MP Amritpal Singh's family after his grandmother Charan Kaur died.
Former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu also came by to offer condolences, making it a moment of solidarity for the family.
Amritpal Singh granted parole for cremation
The ceremony saw leaders from various parties, like MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Akali Dal figures, and farmer union representatives, all coming together.
A written condolence message from Jagtar Singh Hawara was read out, and Harmeet Singh Kalka and Balbir Singh also sent written messages of sympathy.
Notably, Amritpal was briefly released on parole from jail just days before so he could attend his grandmother's cremation under police escort; his uncle Harjit was also granted parole to be there.