Congress MP Dean Kuriakose accused of assaulting Delhi Police officer
Congress MP Dean Kuriakose is in the spotlight after being accused of assaulting a Delhi Police officer inside a detention bus on July 21, 2026.
This happened right after MPs were detained for protesting outside PM Modi's house about alleged NEET exam issues and police action against students.
Videos from the scene are making the rounds online, challenging Congress's claims that police were rough with detainees.
Dean Kuriakose claims self-defense amid protests
Kuriakose has pushed back, saying he only acted in self-defense when police started manhandling peaceful protesters, including women MPs.
The whole episode has cranked up tensions between the government and opposition, especially with more leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra briefly detained during the NEET protest wave.
Nationwide protests have since picked up steam, with many calling out how opposition voices are being handled.