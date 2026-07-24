Congress MP Vivek Tankha mediates ending Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike
Congress MP Vivek Tankha stepped in to help end activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike on July 23.
Wangchuk was protesting for the education minister's resignation after the NEET paper leak, and things had gotten tense with a march to Parliament on July 20 that ran into lathicharges and tear gas fired by the police.
Tankha, who'd supported Wangchuk before, used his connections to get talks going between him and the government.
Wangchuk ends fast after government assurances
Thanks to this mediation, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, and a written assurance was given later that included not prosecuting peaceful protesters.
With these assurances, Wangchuk ended his fast, but Tankha emphasized that the youth-led movement should keep going.
He is likely to recover in hospital before meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and heading back to Ladakh.
The government also promised discussions on NEET compensation and stronger laws against exam leaks.