Congress MP Vivek Tankha mediates ending Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

Thanks to this mediation, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, and a written assurance was given later that included not prosecuting peaceful protesters.

With these assurances, Wangchuk ended his fast, but Tankha emphasized that the youth-led movement should keep going.

He is likely to recover in hospital before meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and heading back to Ladakh.

The government also promised discussions on NEET compensation and stronger laws against exam leaks.