Connaught Place shuts early after CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
India
Connaught Place in New Delhi closed all its shops, offices, and restaurants by 6:30pm on Thursday after protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) escalated.
The CJP is calling for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET controversy.
The closure order came from the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), following instructions from city officials.
Atul Bhargava warns, security stepped up
NDTA President Atul Bhargava urged businesses to close early, calling it a "critical situation" and warning that ignoring the order could lead to property damage or injuries.
Security was stepped up around Connaught Place, with officials stressing that following the closure was key to keeping everyone safe during this tense time.