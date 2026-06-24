Consensus finds 120,000 annual flu deaths in India, elderly under-vaccinated
India
A new expert consensus published in the Journal of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics shows influenza takes about 120,000 lives in India annually, and nearly two-thirds of those lost are people over 65.
Despite the risk, hardly any elderly folks get vaccinated: just 1.59% for flu and less than 1% for pneumonia protection.
Researchers urge national senior immunization guidelines
Led by Dr. Sunny Singhal, the research team is urging national guidelines to help protect older adults with routine shots against influenza, pneumococcal disease, shingles, and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis.
They point out that low awareness and access are big hurdles, and with India's senior population set to double by 2050, coordinated immunization could save thousands of lives and prevent hospital stays.