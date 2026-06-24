Consensus finds 120,000 annual flu deaths in India, elderly under-vaccinated India Jun 24, 2026

A new expert consensus published in the Journal of the Indian Academy of Geriatrics shows influenza takes about 120,000 lives in India annually, and nearly two-thirds of those lost are people over 65.

Despite the risk, hardly any elderly folks get vaccinated: just 1.59% for flu and less than 1% for pneumonia protection.