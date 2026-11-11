Constable Dilip Bhoir dragged nearly 200m by car in Kalamboli
A routine police check in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, took a dangerous turn when a white Swift Dzire sped through the checkpoint, hitting Constable Dilip Bhoir and dragging him for nearly 200 meters.
Bhoir suffered serious injuries, and the whole incident was caught on CCTV.
Police review CCTV, search for driver
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage and have launched a search for the accused.
CCTV footage captured the incident as they work to track down the driver responsible for this reckless act.