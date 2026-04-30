Constable Santosh Gopal Chavan killed in Mankhurd piling rig accident
India
A police constable, Santosh Gopal Chavan, lost his life when a piling rig from a flyover construction site fell on him while he was riding home in Mumbai's Mankhurd area late on April 28.
He was working with Nehru Nagar police station and had been temporarily posted in Chembur.
Mumbai probes construction safety after collapses
The accident caused major traffic jams in the eastern suburbs, with Mumbai Traffic Police quickly alerting commuters online.
Authorities are now investigating if poor safety measures or negligence by the contractor played a role.
This isn't an isolated case; just two weeks earlier, another crane collapsed at Bandra-Kurla Complex, putting the spotlight back on construction site safety across the city.