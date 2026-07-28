Construction workers buried in Kothankara landslide rescued after heavy rain
India
Three construction workers had a close call on Tuesday when heavy rain triggered a landslide at their building site in Kothankara, near Cheruvathur, Kasaragod.
The embankment gave way, burying Ashokan and Vijesh from Karivellur, and another Ashokan from Maniyat up to their necks in debris, but thankfully, all three were pulled out safely.
Workers in hospital, no major injuries
Locals jumped in right away to help, with fire and rescue teams joining soon after.
The workers were taken to the hospital and are doing OK: no major injuries reported.
With rain still pouring down in the region, officials are urging everyone to stay alert for landslides and take extra care around risky areas.