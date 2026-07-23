Consumer Commission orders Nestle India and Ludhiana shop pay ₹10,000
India
A man from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, India, had his mother open a sealed pack of Maggi noodles and found black fungus inside, definitely not what you want for dinner.
After his complaints to Nestle went nowhere, he took the case to the Consumer Commission.
They sided with him and said Nestle India and a local Ludhiana shop had to pay up ₹10,000 as compensation.
Commission calls out unfair trade practices
The commission called out both the company and the shop for unfair trade practices and ordered them to refund his purchase with interest.
Nestle tried to argue its way out by saying lab tests showed no contamination, but the commission said visible fungus was proof enough.
The case is a reminder for brands: keep quality in check and do not ignore customer complaints.