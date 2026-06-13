Consumer commission orders SBI to pay ₹1L to Punjab man India Jun 13, 2026

SBI just got called out by a consumer commission and has to pay ₹1 lakh to a 57-year-old man from Punjab.

Even after he paid off his car loan in November 2025 and got the closure certificate, SBI kept trying to recover EMIs, and even hit him with an extra ₹590 penalty.

The commission said this was negligent and unfair, causing both financial loss and stress.