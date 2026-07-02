Consumer court finds MakeMyTrip, Blue Dart liable for ₹1.25L payout
India
A couple from Uttarakhand just won a total payout of ₹1.25 lakh after their Singapore honeymoon got canceled because their passports went missing during courier return.
The consumer court found MakeMyTrip and Blue Dart at fault for poor service and unfair practices, sending a clear message about standing up for your rights when things go wrong with travel bookings.
MakeMyTrip refund ₹50,757, Blue Dart ₹50,000
The court said MakeMyTrip's non-refundable hotel policy was arbitrary and made them refund ₹50,757 plus pay ₹50,000 for mental stress, and ₹10,000 for legal costs.
Blue Dart was also ordered to pay a total of ₹50,000 for losing the passports.
This case is a win for travelers everywhere, reminding companies to keep things fair and transparent.