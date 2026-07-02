Consumer court finds MakeMyTrip, Blue Dart liable for ₹1.25L payout India Jul 02, 2026

A couple from Uttarakhand just won a total payout of ₹1.25 lakh after their Singapore honeymoon got canceled because their passports went missing during courier return.

The consumer court found MakeMyTrip and Blue Dart at fault for poor service and unfair practices, sending a clear message about standing up for your rights when things go wrong with travel bookings.