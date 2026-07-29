Consumer court orders Kerala family 1L 25k from Federal Bank
India
A Kerala family was unable to use lounge facilities at Kuwait airport after Federal Bank suddenly blocked their international debit card, even though there was enough money in the account.
The bank said it acted on a security alert, but never told the customer or offered a replacement.
The consumer court called this poor service and ordered the bank to pay ₹100,000 as compensation plus ₹25,000 for costs.
Court urges banks to communicate better
But the commission made it clear: banks need to communicate better, even with free cards, especially when people are traveling and relying on their accounts.