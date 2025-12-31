Contaminated municipal pipeline water kills 8 in Indore; 100 hospitalized

At least eight people have died and over 100 others have been hospitalized in Indore , Madhya Pradesh , after allegedly consuming contaminated water. The incident took place in the Bhagirathpura area of the city. The Mohan Yadav government has suspended a zonal official from the civic body and an assistant engineer in Bhagirathpura with immediate effect, while an in-charge sub-engineer's employment has been terminated.

Government response State government announces compensation, free treatment Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh to each deceased's family and promised free medical treatment for those affected. The city administration has also increased capacity at Aurobindo Hospital by adding 100 beds for Bhagirathpura residents. Health officials have surveyed over 2,700 households and treated 1,146 patients with mild symptoms.

Investigation underway Health officials investigate source of contamination Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani said patients complained of vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration after consuming the tainted water. Several medical teams and ambulances have been deployed in Bhagirathpura to assist those affected by the outbreak. Authorities have collected water samples for laboratory testing, with preliminary findings suggesting that drainage water may have mixed with the drinking water supply.

Residents Complaints ignored until the outbreak The spread of disease was initially discovered on December 25 when locals noted a strange smell and taste in the water supply. Despite repeated reports of foul-smelling water, Bhagirathpura residents alleged little action was taken by municipal authorities. They claimed that the water supplied comes from the Narmada River, which is piped to Indore from Jalud in Khargone district, around 80 kilometers away. Residents claim their complaints were ignored until the outbreak.