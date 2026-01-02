Contaminated drinking water behind Indore vomiting-diarrhea outbreak that killed 11

A laboratory test has confirmed that contaminated drinking water was the cause of a vomiting and diarrhea outbreak in Indore , Madhya Pradesh . The outbreak has claimed at least 11 lives and affected over 1,400 people. The incident occurred in Bhagirathpura area of the city, which is known for its cleanliness and has been India's cleanest city for the past eight years.

Source identified Pipeline leakage confirmed as source of contamination Without sharing detailed findings of the test report, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani, confirmed that a laboratory report from a local medical college found drinking water was contaminated due to a pipeline leakage. Officials have traced the contamination to a leak in the main drinking water pipeline near a public restroom next to the Bhagirathpura police outpost. They believe the breach allowed sewage to infiltrate the drinking water line.

Official response Authorities investigate and respond to outbreak Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey said authorities are now investigating the entire drinking water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura for possible other leakages. After inspection, clean water was supplied to households in the area on Thursday. However, residents were advised to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Dubey further stated that the lessons learned from the tragedy would result in the issuance of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the entire state to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Legal action National Human Rights Commission issues notice over outbreak The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths. It said locals had reportedly complained about contaminated water supply for several days before the outbreak, but no action was taken. According to NDTV sources, the tender to replace the Bhagirathpura pipeline was floated as early as August 2025, at an estimated cost of ₹2.4 crore. However, no work began. No emergency repairs were carried out.