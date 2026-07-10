Internal report flagged distress signs before Wayanad tunnel landslide

Soil analysis

Distressing details from report

A geological and geotechnical assessment of the North Portal found that the hillside was made up of a thick layer of loose, silty soil about 35 meters deep on the left side of the slope. This type of soil drains water poorly, making it prone to sliding during heavy rains. Despite safety measures like cutting the slope into steps and using shotcrete and soil nails, the slope was already failing when engineers inspected the site between June 3 and 11.