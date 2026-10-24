Contractor S S Binu arrested for diverting Sabarimala payasam ghee

Investigators say Binu used fake paperwork to send the ghee to two firms in Tamil Nadu instead.

The contract itself was handed out without inviting quotations for the supply contract to the Pathanamthitta Milma dairy, which is raising more eyebrows.

Now, with a Kerala High Court-ordered probe underway, officials are digging into how this happened, noting that the contract had been awarded for the 2025 pilgrimage season at Sabarimala.