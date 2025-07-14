Controversy over inflated bill at MP govt event
A recent water conservation event in Bhadwahi village, Madhya Pradesh, is facing heat after its hospitality bill seemed way too high for what actually happened.
About 20 top officials showed up for the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan program, but records claim they went through massive amounts of food—way more than anyone remembers eating.
Bill included items like 30kg namkeen, 14kg dry fruits
Turns out, suppliers listed on the bills didn't even have the food items claimed, and villagers say they were only served basic dal khichdi with barely any dry fruits.
The bill included things like 14kg of dry fruits and 30kg of namkeen—pretty suspicious for a short event.
Officials have admitted something's off and promised to investigate.
For a campaign meant to help save water and support villages, this kind of financial mess could take resources away from real change.
It's a reminder that transparency matters if these programs are going to make a difference where it counts.