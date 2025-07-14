Controversy over inflated bill at MP govt event

Bill included items like 30kg namkeen, 14kg dry fruits

Turns out, suppliers listed on the bills didn't even have the food items claimed, and villagers say they were only served basic dal khichdi with barely any dry fruits.

The bill included things like 14kg of dry fruits and 30kg of namkeen—pretty suspicious for a short event.

Officials have admitted something's off and promised to investigate.

For a campaign meant to help save water and support villages, this kind of financial mess could take resources away from real change.

It's a reminder that transparency matters if these programs are going to make a difference where it counts.