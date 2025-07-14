Japanese E-10 bullet trains to operate on Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor

India is gearing up to test Japan's E5 Shinkansen trains on the new 508km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line, with plans to roll out the next-gen E10 model for commercial use by 2030. The project will launch in phases starting 2027 and brings Japanese bullet train tech to Indian tracks for the first time.

India-Japan partnership E10 trains will debut in both India and Japan at the same time, highlighting a big partnership between the two countries.

Japanese systems are being integrated with Indian manufacturing, giving a boost to local infrastructure goals and setting new standards for future rail projects.

Tracks already laid for bullet train Over 310km of elevated tracks are already built. The corridor is designed for high speeds, powered by electrification.

Before the E10s arrive, E5 trials will make sure everything runs smoothly.