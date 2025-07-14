Supreme Court hears significant cases on Monday
On July 14, 2025, the Supreme Court of India tackled a mix of high-stakes cases—from freedom of expression to education policies.
The court made headlines by allowing secretly recorded conversations between spouses as evidence in divorce cases and reminded everyone to use free speech responsibly, especially after reviewing a cartoonist's controversial work about PM Modi and the RSS.
More on the day's important judgments
These decisions touch on stuff that impacts daily life—privacy in relationships, what you can (and maybe shouldn't) say online or in art, and even how schools might change.
The court also checked in on government efforts to help an Indian nurse facing execution abroad and called for reports on student suicides at top colleges like IIT-Delhi and Kota.
If you care about rights, campus life, or just want to know how India's biggest court shapes real-world issues—this is worth a scroll.