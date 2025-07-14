Supreme Court hears significant cases on Monday

More on the day's important judgments

These decisions touch on stuff that impacts daily life—privacy in relationships, what you can (and maybe shouldn't) say online or in art, and even how schools might change.

The court also checked in on government efforts to help an Indian nurse facing execution abroad and called for reports on student suicides at top colleges like IIT-Delhi and Kota.

If you care about rights, campus life, or just want to know how India's biggest court shapes real-world issues—this is worth a scroll.