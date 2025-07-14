Next Article
India-China border tensions ease, de-escalation next
India and China have finally eased their border standoff, with both sides pulling back troops from key areas like Depsang and Demchok after an October 2024 agreement.
While some soldiers are still stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials say progress has been made, setting the stage for further peace efforts.
India, China begin troop pullback from LAC after October agreement
This breakthrough matters because it lowers the risk of conflict between two major Asian powers whose 2020 Galwan clash had everyone on edge.
Jaishankar's visit to China—where he'll meet leaders and join an important SCO summit—shows both countries want to rebuild trust and stability.
Plus, ongoing talks help keep things calm not just for India and China, but for the whole region.