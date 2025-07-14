India-China border tensions ease, de-escalation next

India, China begin troop pullback from LAC after October agreement

This breakthrough matters because it lowers the risk of conflict between two major Asian powers whose 2020 Galwan clash had everyone on edge.

Jaishankar's visit to China—where he'll meet leaders and join an important SCO summit—shows both countries want to rebuild trust and stability.

Plus, ongoing talks help keep things calm not just for India and China, but for the whole region.