India surpasses renewable energy target ahead of schedule India Jul 14, 2025

Big news for India's clean energy game: half of the country's total power capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources.

That's 242.8 GW out of 484.8 GW, and it happened five years ahead of the original 2030 target.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called it a major milestone for India's renewable journey.