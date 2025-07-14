Next Article
India surpasses renewable energy target ahead of schedule
Big news for India's clean energy game: half of the country's total power capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources.
That's 242.8 GW out of 484.8 GW, and it happened five years ahead of the original 2030 target.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called it a major milestone for India's renewable journey.
India aims for 500 GW renewable energy by 2030
India isn't stopping here—it's aiming for 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 under PM Modi's leadership.
Minister Joshi says this is a solid step toward a greener, self-reliant future and shows India is serious about leading on climate action worldwide.