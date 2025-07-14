Second batch of pilgrims enter Tibet for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
After five years on pause due to COVID-19 and border tensions, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is back.
On Monday, a group of 48 Indian pilgrims made it into Tibet via the Lipulekh Pass—a big moment for this legendary spiritual journey.
The trip is being coordinated by India's Ministry of External Affairs with local support.
Pilgrims to visit sacred spots
Pilgrims will visit sacred spots like Taklakot and Darchen, and perform the parikrama (a walk around) Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake—a ritual that's deeply meaningful for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers.
About 250 people will make this trek
The momentum isn't stopping: a third batch of 46 pilgrims left Dharchula for Gunji the same day.
In total, about 250 people will make this trek in five batches through August—so after years away, the Yatra is truly back in motion.