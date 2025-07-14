Second batch of pilgrims enter Tibet for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra India Jul 14, 2025

After five years on pause due to COVID-19 and border tensions, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is back.

On Monday, a group of 48 Indian pilgrims made it into Tibet via the Lipulekh Pass—a big moment for this legendary spiritual journey.

The trip is being coordinated by India's Ministry of External Affairs with local support.