Controversy erupts over Lord Jagannath's missing 'Tahia' during Rath Yatra

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the Tahia was removed due to continuous rainfall, which made it wet and heavy.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee clarified that the decision to place or remove the Tahia is taken by temple servitors, not the administration.

He added that he had spoken to several servitors who believed that conducting the Pahandi without the floral headgear did not violate any religious tradition or reduce the sanctity of the ritual.