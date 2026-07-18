Controversy erupts over Lord Jagannath's missing 'Tahia' during Rath Yatra
What's the story
A controversy has erupted in Odisha after Lord Jagannath was taken out of the Puri Jagannath Temple without the traditional floral headgear, known as the Tahia, during the Rath Yatra. The incident occurred on Thursday during the Pahandi ritual, when Lord Jagannath and his siblings are carried from their temple to their chariots. While Balabhadra and Subhadra wore their Tahias, Lord Jagannath's was missing.
Official statement
SJTA clarifies reason for Tahia removal
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said the Tahia was removed due to continuous rainfall, which made it wet and heavy.
SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee clarified that the decision to place or remove the Tahia is taken by temple servitors, not the administration.
He added that he had spoken to several servitors who believed that conducting the Pahandi without the floral headgear did not violate any religious tradition or reduce the sanctity of the ritual.
Political backlash
Opposition demands apology from government
The explanation, however, did not appease the opposition. Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said Lord Jagannath's appearance without the Tahia hurt religious sentiments.
Senior BJD leader and Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik demanded an apology from the state government for this lapse in tradition.
Mallik also questioned how Balabhadra wore his Tahia if rain was indeed a reason for its removal.
Defense stance
Temple servitors defend decision to remove Tahia
Temple servitors defended their decision to remove the Tahia, saying it had become too heavy due to rain.
Ramakrishna Dasmohapatra, secretary of the influential Daitapati Nijog, said they removed it to prevent delays in Lord Jagannath's journey.
Binayak Dasmohapatra added that bamboo sticks supporting the crown were poking the eyes of servitors, making the Tahia's removal necessary.